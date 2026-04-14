Milwaukee Weather: Severe storms expected
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - An active and potentially impactful weather pattern remains locked in across southern Wisconsin, with multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms expected through midweek. The primary concern is a continued threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall, especially as storms redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening. A stalled frontal boundary will act as a repeated focus for storm development, increasing the risk of training storms and localized flooding concerns. Additional severe weather chances persist into Wednesday and again Friday into Saturday. A much cooler air mass settles in for the weekend, bringing below-normal temperatures and even a low-end chance for some snowflakes in northern areas.
Today: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.
High: 74°
Wind: SW-NE 5-15
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms.
Low: 56°
Wind: SW 10-20
Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.
High: 70°
Wind: S 15-25
Thursday: Showers likely.
AM Low: 52° High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny. Rain and thunderstorms return late day.
AM Low: 48° High: 70°
Wind: SE 5-15
Saturday: Showers likely in the morning. Chance of afternoon showers.
AM Low: 54° High: 68°
Wind: SW 15-25
Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly.
AM Low: 36° High: 52°
Wind: W 15-25
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.