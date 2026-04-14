Milwaukee Weather: Severe storms expected

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

An active and potentially impactful weather pattern remains locked in across southern Wisconsin, with multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms expected through midweek. The primary concern is a continued threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall, especially as storms redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening. A stalled frontal boundary will act as a repeated focus for storm development, increasing the risk of training storms and localized flooding concerns. Additional severe weather chances persist into Wednesday and again Friday into Saturday. A much cooler air mass settles in for the weekend, bringing below-normal temperatures and even a low-end chance for some snowflakes in northern areas.

Today: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.

High: 74°

Wind: SW-NE 5-15

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms.

Low: 56°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.

High: 70°

Wind: S 15-25

Thursday: Showers likely.

AM Low: 52° High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny. Rain and thunderstorms return late day.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°

Wind: SE 5-15

Saturday: Showers likely in the morning. Chance of afternoon showers.

AM Low: 54° High: 68°

Wind: SW 15-25

Sunday: Partly sunny and chilly.

AM Low: 36° High: 52°

Wind: W 15-25



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media