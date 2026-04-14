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Milwaukee Weather: Severe storms expected

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Published  April 14, 2026 4:44am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - An active and potentially impactful weather pattern remains locked in across southern Wisconsin, with multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms expected through midweek. The primary concern is a continued threat for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and locally heavy rainfall, especially as storms redevelop Tuesday afternoon and evening. A stalled frontal boundary will act as a repeated focus for storm development, increasing the risk of training storms and localized flooding concerns. Additional severe weather chances persist into Wednesday and again Friday into Saturday. A much cooler air mass settles in for the weekend, bringing below-normal temperatures and even a low-end chance for some snowflakes in northern areas.

Today:    Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.
High:     74°
Wind:     SW-NE 5-15

Tonight:  Rain and thunderstorms.
Low:      56°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.
High:     70°
Wind:     S 15-25

Thursday: Showers likely.
AM Low:   52°                   High:  64°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny. Rain and thunderstorms return late day.
AM Low:   48°                   High:  70°
Wind:     SE 5-15

Saturday: Showers likely in the morning. Chance of afternoon showers.
AM Low:   54°                   High:  68°
Wind:     SW 15-25

Sunday:   Partly sunny and chilly.
AM Low:   36°                   High:  52°
Wind:     W 15-25
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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