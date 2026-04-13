Milwaukee Weather: Severe storms expected
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - An active and increasingly impactful weather pattern is setting up across southern Wisconsin, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected through the end of the week.
The environment will support several windows for strong to severe storms, particularly Monday night into Tuesday and again later in the week as additional disturbances move through.
Warm, humid air and a nearby frontal boundary will provide the fuel for organized convection, including the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
At the same time, repeated rainfall events will lead to accumulating totals of several inches, raising concerns for river rises and possible flooding.
Today: Early sun then more clouds. PM rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.
High: 74°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.
Low: 62°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.
High: 76°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.
AM Low: 52° High: 68°
Wind: SW 15-25
Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 52° High: 72°
Wind: WSW 15-25
Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 49° High: 74°
Wind: S 15-25
Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 60° High: 60°
Wind: NW 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.