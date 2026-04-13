Milwaukee Weather: Severe storms expected

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

An active and increasingly impactful weather pattern is setting up across southern Wisconsin, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected through the end of the week.

The environment will support several windows for strong to severe storms, particularly Monday night into Tuesday and again later in the week as additional disturbances move through.

Warm, humid air and a nearby frontal boundary will provide the fuel for organized convection, including the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

At the same time, repeated rainfall events will lead to accumulating totals of several inches, raising concerns for river rises and possible flooding.

Today: Early sun then more clouds. PM rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.

High: 74°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.

Low: 62°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Rain and thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.

High: 76°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Risk of severe storms.

AM Low: 52° High: 68°

Wind: SW 15-25

Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 52° High: 72°

Wind: WSW 15-25

Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 49° High: 74°

Wind: S 15-25

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 60°

Wind: NW 10-20







6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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