Milwaukee Weather: wx headline

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A warm and muggy weather pattern will hold over the next week. High temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s with dew points in the 60s.

Southeast Wisconsin will be placed south of a warm front creating the summer-like environment. This also brings daily chances and rounds of rain/storms.

Storms can be strong to severe Monday night through Wednesday.

Periods of heavy rain may lead to localized flooding and river flooding through the week.

Today: Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

High: 74°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Chance showers and storms.

Low: 60°

Wind: SW 15-20

Monday: Windy and warm with a chance for strong evening t-storms.

High: 76°

Wind: SW 10-15

Tuesday: Windy and warm with a chance for strong t-storms.

AM Low: 61° High: 77°

Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday:Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 52° High: 68°

Wind: SW 10-15

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 52° High: 70°

Wind: SW 15-25

Friday: Partly Sunny. Chance for PM storms.

AM Low: 50° High: 73°

Wind: SW 15-25



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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