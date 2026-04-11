Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny day then rain and storms tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Patchy fog and early morning frost on Saturday. Then mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Chance of rain with embedded thunder arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Activity should be non-severe, but heavy rain is favorable.

An active trend of storms continues Monday through Wednesday. Highest potential for strong to severe storms is on Monday night through Tuesday night.

Warm and windy conditions will hike temperatures into the 70s next week!

Today: 51 Lake. Mostly sunny. Chance of evening rain and storms.

High: 55°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Chance of rain and storms.

Low: 43°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

High: 74°

Wind: SW 15-25

Monday: Windy and warm with a chance for strong evening t-storms.

AM Low: 59° High: 75°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tuesday: Windy and warm with a chance for strong t-storms.

AM Low: 57° High: 77°

Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday:Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 60° High: 74°

Wind: SW 15-25

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 71°

Wind: W 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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