Milwaukee Weather: Rain ending, decreasing clouds and cool
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Rain ending this morning. Mostly cloudy skies for the beginning of Friday then gradually decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s lakeside to 50F inland.
Looking dry starting the weekend on Saturday with rain and storms returning by Saturday night.
An active pattern of rain and storms continues through Wednesday next week. Storms at times can be strong to severe.
With the storms comes a large warming of temperatures. Highs daily should be in the 70s.
Today: 47 Lake. Rain ends by 7am. Slowly decreasing clouds.
High: 50°
Wind: NE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool, lower 30s.
Low: 33°
Wind: E 5
Saturday: 50 Lake. Mostly sunny and cool. T-Storms at night.
High: 55°
Wind: SE 5-15
Sunday: Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 45° High: 72°
Wind: SW 15-25
Monday: Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 59° High: 77°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tuesday: Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 57° High: 77°
Wind: SW 15-25
Wednesday:Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.
AM Low: 60° High: 75°
Wind: SW 10-20
6-day planner
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