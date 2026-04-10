Milwaukee Weather: Rain ending, decreasing clouds and cool

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Rain ending this morning. Mostly cloudy skies for the beginning of Friday then gradually decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s lakeside to 50F inland.

Looking dry starting the weekend on Saturday with rain and storms returning by Saturday night.

An active pattern of rain and storms continues through Wednesday next week. Storms at times can be strong to severe.

With the storms comes a large warming of temperatures. Highs daily should be in the 70s.

Today: 47 Lake. Rain ends by 7am. Slowly decreasing clouds.

High: 50°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool, lower 30s.

Low: 33°

Wind: E 5

Saturday: 50 Lake. Mostly sunny and cool. T-Storms at night.

High: 55°

Wind: SE 5-15

Sunday: Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 45° High: 72°

Wind: SW 15-25

Monday: Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 59° High: 77°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tuesday: Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 57° High: 77°

Wind: SW 15-25

Wednesday:Windy and warm with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 60° High: 75°

Wind: SW 10-20



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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