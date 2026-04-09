Milwaukee Weather: More rain Thursday night

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A pair of rain chances bookend the short-term forecast, with showers exiting early Thursday before another widespread round develops Thursday night, supported by strong mid-level forcing and a returning low-level jet. Rainfall totals approaching an inch are possible across southern Wisconsin, particularly along and south of the Madison to Port Washington corridor. High pressure builds in Friday into Saturday, bringing a brief stretch of quieter, cooler, and more seasonable conditions. By late weekend, the pattern shifts toward southwest flow aloft, opening the door for warmer and more humid air. An active stretch resumes Sunday through early next week with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms and a growing concern for renewed river rises.

Today: Early morning showers then mostly sunny until late day.

High: 60°

Wind: W 5-10

Tonight: Rain.

Low: 40°

Wind: NE 3-5

Friday: 48 Lake. Early morning rain then clearing.

High: 52°

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: 52 Lake. Partly sunny. Late evening and overnight rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 35° High: 58°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Periods of rain and a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 49° High: 70°

Wind: SW 15-25

Monday: Periods of rain and a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 58° High: 74°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tuesday: Periods of rain and a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 60° High: 68°

Wind: W 15-25

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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