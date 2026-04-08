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Milwaukee Weather: Wintry mix early, more rain later Wednesday

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Published  April 8, 2026 4:34am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A brief wintry mix overnight gives way to a sharp warm-up Wednesday as strong southerly flow pushes temperatures well into the 60s with gusty winds. A cold front Wednesday night will bring widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder, marking the start of a more active pattern. While Thursday trends quieter during the day, another round of showers and storms develops Thursday night. Conditions settle briefly late week with near-normal temperatures before warming again into the weekend. By Sunday into early next week, a more humid and unstable pattern takes hold with multiple chances for showers and storms ahead of another cold front on Tuesday.

Today:    Early morning wintry mix then a few dry hours before rain return by the evening.
High:     64°
Wind:     S 15-25

Tonight:  Rain likely. A few rumbles of thunder possible.
Low:      46°
Wind:     SW 10-15

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Rain late evening and overnight.
High:     58°
Wind:     W 10-20

Friday:   52 Lake. Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low:   39°                   High:  58°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Saturday: 50 Lake. Partly sunny. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.
AM Low:   35°                   High:  56°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Sunday:   Rain and a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   48°                   High:  72°
Wind:     SW 15-25

Monday:   Rain and a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   60°                   High:  74°
Wind:     SW 15-25

6-day planner

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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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