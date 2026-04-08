Milwaukee Weather: Wintry mix early, more rain later Wednesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A brief wintry mix overnight gives way to a sharp warm-up Wednesday as strong southerly flow pushes temperatures well into the 60s with gusty winds. A cold front Wednesday night will bring widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder, marking the start of a more active pattern. While Thursday trends quieter during the day, another round of showers and storms develops Thursday night. Conditions settle briefly late week with near-normal temperatures before warming again into the weekend. By Sunday into early next week, a more humid and unstable pattern takes hold with multiple chances for showers and storms ahead of another cold front on Tuesday.
Today: Early morning wintry mix then a few dry hours before rain return by the evening.
High: 64°
Wind: S 15-25
Tonight: Rain likely. A few rumbles of thunder possible.
Low: 46°
Wind: SW 10-15
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Rain late evening and overnight.
High: 58°
Wind: W 10-20
Friday: 52 Lake. Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low: 39° High: 58°
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: 50 Lake. Partly sunny. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight.
AM Low: 35° High: 56°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Rain and a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 48° High: 72°
Wind: SW 15-25
Monday: Rain and a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 60° High: 74°
Wind: SW 15-25
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.