Milwaukee Weather: Sunny but cold Tuesday, wintry mix Wednesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A transition period is underway across southern Wisconsin, beginning with a cold Tuesday morning and light wintry mix Tuesday night.
Temperatures rebound quickly Wednesday as southerly flow strengthens, pushing highs into the 60s ahead of a cold front. That front will bring a widespread rainfall Wednesday night, followed by a brief lull in activity late week.
Additional showers and a few storms return Thursday night before high pressure delivers quieter conditions later Friday into early Saturday.
The pattern then turns more active and notably warmer, with a strong system likely bringing springlike warmth and renewed thunderstorm chances Sunday into Monday.
Today: Chilly. Sunny.
High: 36°
Wind: ESE 10-20
Tonight: Increasingly cloudy. Wintry mix possible after midnight.
Low: 29°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday: Wintry mix early morning, showers later in the day and a steadier rain overnight.
High: 62°
Wind: S 15-25
Thursday: Morning showers then clearing. Showers return Thursday night.
AM Low: 47° High: 64°
Wind: SW 10-20
Friday: Slight chance of early morning showers then partly sunny and cooler
AM Low: 40° High: 52°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Showers return overnight.
AM Low: 34° High: 54°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Sunday: Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 43° High: 70°
Wind: SW 10-20
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.