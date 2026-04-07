Milwaukee Weather: Sunny but cold Tuesday, wintry mix Wednesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A transition period is underway across southern Wisconsin, beginning with a cold Tuesday morning and light wintry mix Tuesday night.

Temperatures rebound quickly Wednesday as southerly flow strengthens, pushing highs into the 60s ahead of a cold front. That front will bring a widespread rainfall Wednesday night, followed by a brief lull in activity late week.

Additional showers and a few storms return Thursday night before high pressure delivers quieter conditions later Friday into early Saturday.

The pattern then turns more active and notably warmer, with a strong system likely bringing springlike warmth and renewed thunderstorm chances Sunday into Monday.

Today: Chilly. Sunny.

High: 36°

Wind: ESE 10-20

Tonight: Increasingly cloudy. Wintry mix possible after midnight.

Low: 29°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday: Wintry mix early morning, showers later in the day and a steadier rain overnight.

High: 62°

Wind: S 15-25

Thursday: Morning showers then clearing. Showers return Thursday night.

AM Low: 47° High: 64°

Wind: SW 10-20

Friday: Slight chance of early morning showers then partly sunny and cooler

AM Low: 40° High: 52°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Showers return overnight.

AM Low: 34° High: 54°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Sunday: Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 43° High: 70°

Wind: SW 10-20



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media