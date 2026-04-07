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Milwaukee Weather: Sunny but cold Tuesday, wintry mix Wednesday

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Published  April 7, 2026 5:05am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A transition period is underway across southern Wisconsin, beginning with a cold Tuesday morning and light wintry mix Tuesday night.
Temperatures rebound quickly Wednesday as southerly flow strengthens, pushing highs into the 60s ahead of a cold front. That front will bring a widespread rainfall Wednesday night, followed by a brief lull in activity late week.
Additional showers and a few storms return Thursday night before high pressure delivers quieter conditions later Friday into early Saturday.
The pattern then turns more active and notably warmer, with a strong system likely bringing springlike warmth and renewed thunderstorm chances Sunday into Monday.

Today:    Chilly. Sunny.
High:     36°
Wind:     ESE 10-20

Tonight:  Increasingly cloudy. Wintry mix possible after midnight.
Low:      29°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Wednesday: Wintry mix early morning, showers later in the day and a steadier rain overnight.
High:     62°
Wind:     S 15-25

Thursday: Morning showers then clearing. Showers return Thursday night.
AM Low:   47°                   High:  64°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Friday:   Slight chance of early morning showers then partly sunny and cooler
AM Low:   40°                   High:  52°
Wind:     NNE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Showers return overnight.
AM Low:   34°                   High:  54°
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Sunday:   Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   43°                   High:  70°
Wind:     SW 10-20
 

6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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School and business closings

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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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