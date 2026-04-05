Milwaukee Weather: Rain tonight, windy with rain and snow Monday afternoon
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs
MILWAUKEE - A cold front will move in from the northwest tonight bringing with it a few showers and t-storms between 9pm-1am. Generally less than 0.10" of rain.
Partly sunny on Monday morning, but becoming windy. A midday high in the mid-40s. Another cold front moves in on Monday afternoon with rain/snow showers and falling temperatures.
IF we see all snow showers, reduced visibility and heavier snow showers are not out of the question on Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance for a wintry mix overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday AM.
Warming up on Wednesday, but staying windy. High around 60. Rain returns Wednesday night with a slight chance for rain on Thursday. Highs in the mid-60s. Much cooler Friday and Saturday.
Tonight: Scattered showers and t-storms 9pm-1am.
Low: 35°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Increasing clouds, windy and chilly. Scattered PM rain/snow. Reduced visibility at times with snow showers.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tuesday: 34 Lake. Partly sunny and cold.
AM Low: 25° High: 37° Inland, 34° Lake
Wind: ESE 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain at night. Windy.
AM Low: 32° High: 60°
Wind: S 15-25
Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for rain showers. Breezy and warm.
AM Low: 49° High: 65°
Wind: SW 10-20
Friday: 52 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 59° Inland, 52° Lake
Wind: NNE 5-10
Saturday: 45 Lake. Chance for rain showers. Cooler.
AM Low: 38° High: 53°
Wind: E 5-15
6-day planner
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