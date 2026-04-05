Milwaukee Weather: Rain tonight, windy with rain and snow Monday afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs

A cold front will move in from the northwest tonight bringing with it a few showers and t-storms between 9pm-1am. Generally less than 0.10" of rain.

Partly sunny on Monday morning, but becoming windy. A midday high in the mid-40s. Another cold front moves in on Monday afternoon with rain/snow showers and falling temperatures.

IF we see all snow showers, reduced visibility and heavier snow showers are not out of the question on Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance for a wintry mix overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday AM.

Warming up on Wednesday, but staying windy. High around 60. Rain returns Wednesday night with a slight chance for rain on Thursday. Highs in the mid-60s. Much cooler Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Scattered showers and t-storms 9pm-1am.

Low: 35°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Increasing clouds, windy and chilly. Scattered PM rain/snow. Reduced visibility at times with snow showers.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tuesday: 34 Lake. Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 25° High: 37° Inland, 34° Lake

Wind: ESE 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain at night. Windy.

AM Low: 32° High: 60°

Wind: S 15-25

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for rain showers. Breezy and warm.

AM Low: 49° High: 65°

Wind: SW 10-20

Friday: 52 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 59° Inland, 52° Lake

Wind: NNE 5-10

Saturday: 45 Lake. Chance for rain showers. Cooler.

AM Low: 38° High: 53°

Wind: E 5-15





6-day planner

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