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Milwaukee Weather: Rain tonight, windy with rain and snow Monday afternoon

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Updated  April 5, 2026 4:23pm CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs

MILWAUKEE - A cold front will move in from the northwest tonight bringing with it a few showers and t-storms between 9pm-1am. Generally less than 0.10" of rain.
Partly sunny on Monday morning, but becoming windy. A midday high in the mid-40s. Another cold front moves in on Monday afternoon with rain/snow showers and falling temperatures.
IF we see all snow showers, reduced visibility and heavier snow showers are not out of the question on Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance for a wintry mix overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday AM.
Warming up on Wednesday, but staying windy. High around 60. Rain returns Wednesday night with a slight chance for rain on Thursday. Highs in the mid-60s. Much cooler Friday and Saturday.

Tonight:  Scattered showers and t-storms 9pm-1am.
Low:      35°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Monday:   Increasing clouds, windy and chilly. Scattered PM rain/snow. Reduced visibility at times with snow showers.
High:     44°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Tuesday:  34 Lake. Partly sunny and cold.
AM Low:   25°                   High:  37° Inland, 34° Lake
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain at night. Windy.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  60°
Wind:     S 15-25

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for rain showers. Breezy and warm.
AM Low:   49°                   High:  65°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Friday:   52 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low:   42°                   High:  59° Inland, 52° Lake
Wind:     NNE 5-10

Saturday: 45 Lake. Chance for rain showers. Cooler.
AM Low:   38°                   High:  53°
Wind:     E 5-15

 

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