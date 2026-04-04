Milwaukee Weather: Additional showers and breezy Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Holly Baker
Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for overnight flurries into early Easter Sunday.
Drier conditions throughout Sunday with a chance of rain in the evening.
Temperatures will be cooler to start the week before warming back to the 50s by Wednesday.
More active weather returns next week.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 33°
Wind: W 5-15
Sunday: AM Flurries. Cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.
High: 50°
Wind: W 5-15
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tuesday: Sunny and cool. PM wintry mix.
AM Low: 22° High: 38°
Wind: N/S 5-10
Wednesday:Chance of rain/snow showers early. Breezy.
AM Low: 29° High: 59°
Wind: S 10-25
Thursday: Chance of rain showers and breezy.
AM Low: 46° High: 57°
Wind: VAR 10-15
Friday: Chance of rain showers and breezy.
AM Low: 38° High: 53°
Wind: E/SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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