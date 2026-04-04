Milwaukee Weather: Additional showers and breezy Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Holly Baker

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for overnight flurries into early Easter Sunday.

Drier conditions throughout Sunday with a chance of rain in the evening.

Temperatures will be cooler to start the week before warming back to the 50s by Wednesday.

More active weather returns next week.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 33°

Wind: W 5-15

Sunday: AM Flurries. Cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.

High: 50°

Wind: W 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. PM wintry mix.

AM Low: 22° High: 38°

Wind: N/S 5-10

Wednesday:Chance of rain/snow showers early. Breezy.

AM Low: 29° High: 59°

Wind: S 10-25

Thursday: Chance of rain showers and breezy.

AM Low: 46° High: 57°

Wind: VAR 10-15

Friday: Chance of rain showers and breezy.

AM Low: 38° High: 53°

Wind: E/SE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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