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Milwaukee Weather: Additional showers and breezy Saturday

Published  April 4, 2026 6:26am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Holly Baker

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for overnight flurries into early Easter Sunday.
Drier conditions throughout Sunday with a chance of rain in the evening.
Temperatures will be cooler to start the week before warming back to the 50s by Wednesday.
More active weather returns next week.

Tonight:  Mostly Cloudy
Low:      33°
Wind:     W 5-15

Sunday:   AM Flurries. Cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy.
High:     50°
Wind:     W 5-15

Monday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   36°                   High:  44°
Wind:     NW 5-15

Tuesday:  Sunny and cool. PM wintry mix.
AM Low:   22°                   High:  38°
Wind:     N/S 5-10

Wednesday:Chance of rain/snow showers early. Breezy.
AM Low:   29°                   High:  59°
Wind:     S 10-25

Thursday: Chance of rain showers and breezy.
AM Low:   46°                   High:  57°
Wind:     VAR 10-15

Friday:   Chance of rain showers and breezy.
AM Low:   38°                   High:  53°
Wind:     E/SE 5-10
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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