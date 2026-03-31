Milwaukee Weather: More storms, severe storms possible

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re locked into a very active spring pattern, with multiple waves of rain and thunderstorms rolling through southern Wisconsin and plenty of moving parts in the forecast.

The first round Tuesday carries some severe potential, but how much instability we can recover after morning activity will determine just how strong storms get.

Behind that, a sharp push of cooler air sets the stage for a complicated midweek system, where rain may transition to a wintry mix north of I-94 with potential travel impacts Wednesday into early Thursday.

There’s also a growing signal for locally heavy rainfall, which could shift depending on the track of the system. Looking ahead, the pattern stays unsettled into the weekend.

Today: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Marginal risk of severe storms.

High: 60°

Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tonight: Showers possible.

Low: 34°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday: Early rain/snow mix then more showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

High: 40°

Wind: NE 10-20

Thursday: Early rain/snow mix then rain likely, possibly heavy at times.

AM Low: 34° High: 58°

Wind: E 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny. Rain returns overnight.

AM Low: 42° High: 54°

Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Saturday: Light rain.

AM Low: 40° High: 54°

Wind: VAR 5-15

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Colder.

AM Low: 36° High: 46°

Wind: NW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media