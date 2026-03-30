Milwaukee Weather: Sunny morning, storms Monday night
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We are stepping into a very active and dynamic pattern across Wisconsin this week, starting with a classic spring setup early on.
A warm front and increasing instability will bring a few rounds of storms Monday night into Tuesday, with at least some risk for strong storms depending on how the atmosphere evolves.
The bigger story midweek is a more organized system that looks increasingly likely to bring a messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and eventually rain from Wednesday night into Thursday.
That transition zone is going to be critical, and it could create some real travel issues if the colder air hangs on long enough. After that, the pattern stays active with another system late Friday into Saturday before things finally quiet down toward the end of the weekend.
Today: Temperatures fall rapidly later afternoon with a lake breezy. Sunny early the more clouds. Late evening storms possible.
High: 70°
Wind: SW/NE 5-10
Tonight: Chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Low: 46°
Wind: VAR 3-7
Tuesday: Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.
High: 66°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Slight chance of rain or snow showers. Windy.
AM Low: 34° High: 40°
Wind: NE 10-20
Thursday: Rain.
AM Low: 32° High: 46°
Wind: NE 15-25
Friday: Rain showers likely by late day and overnight.
AM Low: 36° High: 48°
Wind: NE 5-15
Saturday: Rain likely.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: SE 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.