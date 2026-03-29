Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and warmer Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

An elevated fire risk continues through Sunday. High to very high in south and central portions of the state.

Partly sunny skies on Sunday. Southerly winds help push temps back into the low 60s.

Warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s continue into next week.

Strong storms producing hail and gusty winds are possible late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop on Wednesday. A wintry mix and rain is possible on Thursday.

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 62°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Increasing Clouds.

Low: 48°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: 60 Lake. Partly sunny. Chance of evening storms.

High: 68°

Wind: SW 10-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Breezy.

AM Low: 53° High: 65°

Wind: W 10-20

Wednesday:Partly sunny, cooler and windy.

AM Low: 32° High: 40°

Wind: N 10-25

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with a wintry mix and rain likely.

AM Low: 31° High: 42°

Wind: NW 10-25

Friday: Mostly Cloudy

AM Low: 34° High: 48°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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