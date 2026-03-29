Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and warmer Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
An elevated fire risk continues through Sunday. High to very high in south and central portions of the state.
Partly sunny skies on Sunday. Southerly winds help push temps back into the low 60s.
Warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s continue into next week.
Strong storms producing hail and gusty winds are possible late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop on Wednesday. A wintry mix and rain is possible on Thursday.
Today: Partly sunny.
High: 62°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Increasing Clouds.
Low: 48°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: 60 Lake. Partly sunny. Chance of evening storms.
High: 68°
Wind: SW 10-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Breezy.
AM Low: 53° High: 65°
Wind: W 10-20
Wednesday:Partly sunny, cooler and windy.
AM Low: 32° High: 40°
Wind: N 10-25
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with a wintry mix and rain likely.
AM Low: 31° High: 42°
Wind: NW 10-25
Friday: Mostly Cloudy
AM Low: 34° High: 48°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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