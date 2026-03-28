Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Saturday and cool
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
A cool Saturday morning in the 20s with clear skies.
Sunny to mostly sunny conditions starting the weekend with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and calm weather.
Southerly winds help push temperatures into the low 60s on Sunday with partly sunny skies and dry.
A strong low pressure system is looking to bring back the 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Strong storms are possible late Monday into Tuesday.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 46°
Wind: S 10-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy.
Low: 38°
Wind: SW 10-15
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 62°
Wind: SW 10-15
Monday: 64 Lake. Partly sunny. Chance of evening storms.
AM Low: 43° High: 70°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
AM Low: 55° High: 72°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Chance for morning rain and cooler.
AM Low: 33° High: 39°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy
AM Low: 29° High: 40°
Wind: ESE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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