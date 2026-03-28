Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Saturday and cool

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A cool Saturday morning in the 20s with clear skies.

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions starting the weekend with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and calm weather.

Southerly winds help push temperatures into the low 60s on Sunday with partly sunny skies and dry.

A strong low pressure system is looking to bring back the 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Strong storms are possible late Monday into Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 46°

Wind: S 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 10-15

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 62°

Wind: SW 10-15

Monday: 64 Lake. Partly sunny. Chance of evening storms.

AM Low: 43° High: 70°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 55° High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Chance for morning rain and cooler.

AM Low: 33° High: 39°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy

AM Low: 29° High: 40°

Wind: ESE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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