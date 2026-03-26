Milwaukee Weather: Afternoon rain and thunderstorms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Gusty northeast winds will be the main story Thursday, especially along the lakeshore from Milwaukee to Kenosha, where conditions will feel raw and blustery.

Periods of rain are expected, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible south of I-94, with wet roads and reduced visibility impacting travel. On

Friday, colder air arrives with scattered, hit-or-miss snow showers developing, particularly late in the day.

Looking ahead to early next week, a more active pattern sets up with multiple rounds of rain and possible thunderstorms, though any stronger storm threat remains uncertain.

Today: 40s Lake. Falling temperatures. Afternoon/evening rain and a chance of thunderstorms.

High: 52°

Wind: NE 10-25

Tonight: Cloudy. Windy.

Low: 29°

Wind: NW 10-20

Friday: Chilly. Chance of snow showers.

High: 38°

Wind: N 5-15

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 23° High: 48°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 60°

Wind: S 15-25

Monday: Early sun then more clouds. Rain possible overnight.

AM Low: 45° High: 62°

Wind: NNE 5-15

Tuesday: Rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 40° High: 54°

Wind: E 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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