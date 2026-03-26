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Milwaukee Weather: Afternoon rain and thunderstorms

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Published  March 26, 2026 4:43am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Gusty northeast winds will be the main story Thursday, especially along the lakeshore from Milwaukee to Kenosha, where conditions will feel raw and blustery.
Periods of rain are expected, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible south of I-94, with wet roads and reduced visibility impacting travel. On
Friday, colder air arrives with scattered, hit-or-miss snow showers developing, particularly late in the day.
Looking ahead to early next week, a more active pattern sets up with multiple rounds of rain and possible thunderstorms, though any stronger storm threat remains uncertain.

Today:    40s Lake. Falling temperatures. Afternoon/evening rain and a chance of thunderstorms.
High:     52°
Wind:     NE 10-25

Tonight:  Cloudy. Windy.
Low:      29°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Friday:   Chilly. Chance of snow showers.
High:     38°
Wind:     N 5-15

Saturday: Sunny.
AM Low:   23°                   High:  48°
Wind:     WSW 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   36°                   High:  60°
Wind:     S 15-25

Monday:   Early sun then more clouds. Rain possible overnight.
AM Low:   45°                   High:  62°
Wind:     NNE 5-15

Tuesday:  Rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   40°                   High:  54°
Wind:     E 5-15
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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