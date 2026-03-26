Milwaukee Weather: Afternoon rain and thunderstorms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Gusty northeast winds will be the main story Thursday, especially along the lakeshore from Milwaukee to Kenosha, where conditions will feel raw and blustery.
Periods of rain are expected, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible south of I-94, with wet roads and reduced visibility impacting travel. On
Friday, colder air arrives with scattered, hit-or-miss snow showers developing, particularly late in the day.
Looking ahead to early next week, a more active pattern sets up with multiple rounds of rain and possible thunderstorms, though any stronger storm threat remains uncertain.
Today: 40s Lake. Falling temperatures. Afternoon/evening rain and a chance of thunderstorms.
High: 52°
Wind: NE 10-25
Tonight: Cloudy. Windy.
Low: 29°
Wind: NW 10-20
Friday: Chilly. Chance of snow showers.
High: 38°
Wind: N 5-15
Saturday: Sunny.
AM Low: 23° High: 48°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 60°
Wind: S 15-25
Monday: Early sun then more clouds. Rain possible overnight.
AM Low: 45° High: 62°
Wind: NNE 5-15
Tuesday: Rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 40° High: 54°
Wind: E 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.