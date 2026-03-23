Milwaukee Weather: Lots of sun but not much heat

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re settling into a pretty quiet start to the week, but don’t get too comfortable because spring is about to remind us who’s in charge.

After a calm Monday, temperatures start climbing fast into the 50s Tuesday and even low 60s by Wednesday.

That warm-up sets the stage for our next system on Thursday, which could bring rain and maybe even a rumble of thunder depending on how things line up.

Behind it, we cool back down into the 40s Friday before temperatures try to bounce back again next weekend. Bottom line, it’s a classic March pattern with swings, quick hits of warmth, and just enough uncertainty to keep things interesting

Today: Mostly sunny. Turning cooler lakeside in the later afternoon.

High: 42°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 30°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny and mild. Chance of afternoon rain showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 38° High: 60°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. Slight chance for rain showers. Falling PM temps.

AM Low: 46° High: 62°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 29° High: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 26° High: 48°

Wind: W 5-15







6-day planner

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