Milwaukee Weather: Windy Sunday, colder with a chance for rain

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Windy Sunday morning with cloudy skies and mild temps in the upper 30s to low 40s early.

Falling temps during the day behind the morning cold front. Wind chills will remain in the low 30s. There is a chance for a few rain showers.

One of the only days with sunshine looks to be Monday-highs in the low 40s.

Added waves of energy in the atmosphere arrive mid week which could bring a few rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Breezy with falling temps.

High: 41°

Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 25°

Wind: N 10-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 41°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 30° High: 53°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

AM Low: 37° High: 54°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 40° High: 54°

Wind: NW 10-15

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 28° High: 39°

Wind: N 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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