Milwaukee Weather: Patchy morning fog, sunshine and warm temps Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Patchy fog and cloud cover Saturday morning. Decreasing clouds during the day to mostly sunny skies.
Warm temperatures on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s near the lake to near 70F inland.
A cold front moves through into Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain showers are possible.
Fluctuating high temperatures in the 40s and 50s next week. Sunshine on Monday with the rest of the week holding thicker cloud cover.
Today: Decreasing clouds. Mostly sunny, breezy.
High: 67°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 38°
Wind: NE 3-5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
High: 42°
Wind: NE 10-15
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 26° High: 43°
Wind: N 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 29° High: 53°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain at night.
AM Low: 35° High: 46°
Wind: SE 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 39° High: 56°
Wind: W 10-20
6-day planner
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