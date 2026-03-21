Milwaukee Weather: Patchy morning fog, sunshine and warm temps Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Patchy fog and cloud cover Saturday morning. Decreasing clouds during the day to mostly sunny skies.

Warm temperatures on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s near the lake to near 70F inland.

A cold front moves through into Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain showers are possible.

Fluctuating high temperatures in the 40s and 50s next week. Sunshine on Monday with the rest of the week holding thicker cloud cover.

Today: Decreasing clouds. Mostly sunny, breezy.

High: 67°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 38°

Wind: NE 3-5

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

High: 42°

Wind: NE 10-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 26° High: 43°

Wind: N 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 29° High: 53°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain at night.

AM Low: 35° High: 46°

Wind: SE 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 39° High: 56°

Wind: W 10-20



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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