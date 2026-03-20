Milwaukee Weather: Warm up begins Friday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
We’re starting our Friday with some lingering patchy fog and a few low clouds, but overall this is a quiet setup across southern Wisconsin.
Temperatures are a bit tricky today depending on cloud cover, but the real headline is the warm-up that builds into Saturday.
That’s your best spring day with highs pushing well into the 60s.
A weak system slides by Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a chance for some light rain and a noticeable cooldown.
After that, we settle into a quieter stretch early next week before the next real shot at rain shows up by Thursday.
Today: Mostly cloudy.
High: 54°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy.
Low: 36°
Wind: SE 3-5
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 60°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: A few rain showers. Mostly cloudy with falling temperatures.
AM Low: 46° High: 46°
Wind: N 10-20
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 30° High: 44°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 31° High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late evening.
AM Low: 34° High: 46°
Wind: E 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.