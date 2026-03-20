Milwaukee Weather: Warm up begins Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re starting our Friday with some lingering patchy fog and a few low clouds, but overall this is a quiet setup across southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures are a bit tricky today depending on cloud cover, but the real headline is the warm-up that builds into Saturday.

That’s your best spring day with highs pushing well into the 60s.

A weak system slides by Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a chance for some light rain and a noticeable cooldown.

After that, we settle into a quieter stretch early next week before the next real shot at rain shows up by Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy.

High: 54°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy.

Low: 36°

Wind: SE 3-5

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 60°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: A few rain showers. Mostly cloudy with falling temperatures.

AM Low: 46° High: 46°

Wind: N 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 44°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 31° High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late evening.

AM Low: 34° High: 46°

Wind: E 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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