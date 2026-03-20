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Milwaukee Weather: Warm up begins Friday

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Published  March 20, 2026 4:38am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re starting our Friday with some lingering patchy fog and a few low clouds, but overall this is a quiet setup across southern Wisconsin.
Temperatures are a bit tricky today depending on cloud cover, but the real headline is the warm-up that builds into Saturday. 
That’s your best spring day with highs pushing well into the 60s.
A weak system slides by Saturday night into Sunday, bringing a chance for some light rain and a noticeable cooldown.
After that, we settle into a quieter stretch early next week before the next real shot at rain shows up by Thursday.

Today:    Mostly cloudy.
High:     54°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tonight:  Cloudy.
Low:      36°
Wind:     SE 3-5

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High:     60°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Sunday:   A few rain showers. Mostly cloudy with falling temperatures.
AM Low:   46°                   High:  46°
Wind:     N 10-20

Monday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   30°                   High:  44°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
AM Low:   31°                   High:  52°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late evening.
AM Low:   34°                   High:  46°
Wind:     E 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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