Milwaukee Weather: Freezing drizzle early, warm-up coming

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re dealing with a pretty low-impact stretch of weather here, but there is a small window overnight into early Thursday where a little freezing drizzle could create some slick spots, mainly north of I-94. The bigger story becomes the warming trend, especially by Saturday when we likely see the mildest air of the entire stretch.

A weak system slides through late Saturday night into Sunday with a few spotty rain or snow showers, mainly north, followed by a brief shot of cooler air.

From there, it’s back to quiet, seasonable weather early next week with only a low-confidence system to watch by Tuesday.

Today: Early morning showers with a risk of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Partly cloudy.

High: 44°

Wind: SE 3-7

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 34°

Wind: SW 3-7

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 52°

Wind: SW-NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild.

AM Low: 34° High: 60°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Slight chance of morning showers then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

AM Low: 40° High: 44°

Wind: NE 10-20

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 40°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 31° High: 50°

Wind: SSW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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