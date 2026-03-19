Milwaukee Weather: Freezing drizzle early, warm-up coming
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We’re dealing with a pretty low-impact stretch of weather here, but there is a small window overnight into early Thursday where a little freezing drizzle could create some slick spots, mainly north of I-94. The bigger story becomes the warming trend, especially by Saturday when we likely see the mildest air of the entire stretch.
A weak system slides through late Saturday night into Sunday with a few spotty rain or snow showers, mainly north, followed by a brief shot of cooler air.
From there, it’s back to quiet, seasonable weather early next week with only a low-confidence system to watch by Tuesday.
Today: Early morning showers with a risk of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Partly cloudy.
High: 44°
Wind: SE 3-7
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 34°
Wind: SW 3-7
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy.
High: 52°
Wind: SW-NW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny and mild.
AM Low: 34° High: 60°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Slight chance of morning showers then mostly cloudy. Breezy.
AM Low: 40° High: 44°
Wind: NE 10-20
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 28° High: 40°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 31° High: 50°
Wind: SSW 5-10
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.