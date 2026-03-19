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Milwaukee Weather: Freezing drizzle early, warm-up coming

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Published  March 19, 2026 4:36am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - We’re dealing with a pretty low-impact stretch of weather here, but there is a small window overnight into early Thursday where a little freezing drizzle could create some slick spots, mainly north of I-94. The bigger story becomes the warming trend, especially by Saturday when we likely see the mildest air of the entire stretch.
A weak system slides through late Saturday night into Sunday with a few spotty rain or snow showers, mainly north, followed by a brief shot of cooler air.
From there, it’s back to quiet, seasonable weather early next week with only a low-confidence system to watch by Tuesday.

Today:    Early morning showers with a risk of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Partly cloudy.
High:     44°
Wind:     SE 3-7

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:      34°
Wind:     SW 3-7

Friday:   Partly to mostly cloudy.
High:     52°
Wind:     SW-NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild.
AM Low:   34°                   High:  60°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Sunday:   Slight chance of morning showers then mostly cloudy. Breezy.
AM Low:   40°                   High:  44°
Wind:     NE 10-20

Monday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   28°                   High:  40°
Wind:     NNE 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
AM Low:   31°                   High:  50°
Wind:     SSW 5-10 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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