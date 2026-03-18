Milwaukee Weather: AM light snow and freezing drizzle

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re squeezing out one more round of light snow Wednesday morning, but this is more nuisance than headline less than an inch for most. A quick shot of some patchy freezing drizzle possibly mid-morning as well.

The story flips fast this week as warmer air starts pushing in, and by Wednesday night we’re talking light rain instead of snow.

That milder air plus melting snow could also spark some fog into Thursday morning, so visibility may be the bigger issue than precipitation.

Temperatures climb steadily into the weekend. Saturday looks like the pick of the week, but how warm we get will depend on how much snow is still hanging around.

Today: Early morning snow shower and patchy freezing drizzle the cloudy but dry.

High: 38°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Rain showers and fog possible. Freezing rain possible for some.

Low: 34°

Wind: SW 3-7

Thursday: Morning rain showers and wintry mix. AM fog possible.

High: 44°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 37° High: 50°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 40° High: 44°

Wind: NE 15-25

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 40°

Wind: NE 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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