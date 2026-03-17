Milwaukee Weather: Cold morning, snow overnight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A taste of the Arctic Tuesday morning with bitter cold and even colder wind chills, but the turnaround is already underway. Southerly winds kick in later Tuesday and begin a steady warm-up that really takes hold by Wednesday.

Before we get there, a quick shot of light snow moves in tonight with 1 to 2 inches expected, along with a brief window for some freezing drizzle as it winds down early Wednesday.

After that, we flip the switch and temperatures climb to near 40 Wednesday and keep rising through the end of the week.

By the weekend, it’s a completely different feel with spring-like warmth, breezy conditions, and near 60 degree highs in parts of southern Wisconsin.

Today: Cold. Early sun then more clouds. Light snow overnight.

High: 22°

Wind: NW-SW 5-10

Tonight: Light snow.

Low: 20°

Wind: SW 3-7

Wednesday: Early morning snow then possible freezing drizzle or light freezing rain.

High: 38°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Early AM wintry mix the partly cloudy.

AM Low: 32° High: 44°

Wind: S 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warmer.

AM Low: 34° High: 48°

Wind: NE 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer.

AM Low: 36° High: 56°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight chance AM rain/snow.

AM Low: 36° High: 50°

Wind: N 10-20





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