Milwaukee Weather: Cold morning, snow overnight
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A taste of the Arctic Tuesday morning with bitter cold and even colder wind chills, but the turnaround is already underway. Southerly winds kick in later Tuesday and begin a steady warm-up that really takes hold by Wednesday.
Before we get there, a quick shot of light snow moves in tonight with 1 to 2 inches expected, along with a brief window for some freezing drizzle as it winds down early Wednesday.
After that, we flip the switch and temperatures climb to near 40 Wednesday and keep rising through the end of the week.
By the weekend, it’s a completely different feel with spring-like warmth, breezy conditions, and near 60 degree highs in parts of southern Wisconsin.
Today: Cold. Early sun then more clouds. Light snow overnight.
High: 22°
Wind: NW-SW 5-10
Tonight: Light snow.
Low: 20°
Wind: SW 3-7
Wednesday: Early morning snow then possible freezing drizzle or light freezing rain.
High: 38°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Early AM wintry mix the partly cloudy.
AM Low: 32° High: 44°
Wind: S 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy and warmer.
AM Low: 34° High: 48°
Wind: NE 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer.
AM Low: 36° High: 56°
Wind: SW 10-20
Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight chance AM rain/snow.
AM Low: 36° High: 50°
Wind: N 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.