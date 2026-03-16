Milwaukee Weather: Heavy snow and strong wind gusts

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Blizzard Warning Until 4pm. A powerful late-season winter storm is hammering southern Wisconsin, producing blizzard conditions with heavy snowfall and wind gusts approaching 50-60 mph.

Visibility will remain extremely limited through the morning commute before the snow gradually tapers from south to north late morning into midday. Even after the snow ends, gusty winds will keep blowing and drifting snow going. Much colder air moves in tonight, dropping temperatures near zero inland with wind chills in the negative teens by Tuesday morning.

The pattern stays active midweek with another chance for light snow and possibly freezing drizzle Tuesday night into Wednesday before quieter and gradually milder weather develops later in the week.

Today: Heavy snow and very windy. Blizzard conditions at times.

High: 22°

Wind: NW 20-40

Tonight: Clearing.

Low: 7°

Wind: NW 10-15

Tuesday: Bitter cold AM. Partly sunny. Snow at night.

High: 22°

Wind: WSW 5-15

Wednesday: Snow ends by 9am. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.

AM Low: 20° High: 40°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 44°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 32° High: 50°

Wind: VAR 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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