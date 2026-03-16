Milwaukee Weather: Heavy snow and strong wind gusts
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Blizzard Warning Until 4pm. A powerful late-season winter storm is hammering southern Wisconsin, producing blizzard conditions with heavy snowfall and wind gusts approaching 50-60 mph.
Visibility will remain extremely limited through the morning commute before the snow gradually tapers from south to north late morning into midday. Even after the snow ends, gusty winds will keep blowing and drifting snow going. Much colder air moves in tonight, dropping temperatures near zero inland with wind chills in the negative teens by Tuesday morning.
The pattern stays active midweek with another chance for light snow and possibly freezing drizzle Tuesday night into Wednesday before quieter and gradually milder weather develops later in the week.
Today: Heavy snow and very windy. Blizzard conditions at times.
High: 22°
Wind: NW 20-40
Tonight: Clearing.
Low: 7°
Wind: NW 10-15
Tuesday: Bitter cold AM. Partly sunny. Snow at night.
High: 22°
Wind: WSW 5-15
Wednesday: Snow ends by 9am. Mostly cloudy. Warmer.
AM Low: 20° High: 40°
Wind: S 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 44°
Wind: WSW 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 32° High: 50°
Wind: VAR 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.