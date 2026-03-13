Milwaukee Weather: Rain/snow and dangerous wind gusts

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Rain with a brief mix of snow possible north of I-94 Friday morning, followed by a blast of powerful winds that could gust close to 60 mph behind the cold front Friday.

Attention then quickly turns to a potentially more impactful storm arriving Saturday night into Sunday. Confidence is growing that parts of Wisconsin could see significant snow, blowing snow, and even some ice. The bottom line is we’re heading into an active stretch of March weather with multiple hazards and travel impacts possible through early next week.

Today: High Wind Warning. Gusts 55-60mph. AM Rain/Snow.

High: 42°

Wind: WNW 25-35

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 28°

Wind: NW 3-7

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/Snow/Mix late evening and overnight.

High: 38°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Winter Storm. Windy with snow/ice/rain likely.

AM Low: 34° High: 44°

Wind: NE 15-30

Monday: Winter Storm with strong wind, snow and blowing snow.

AM Low: 20° High: 24°

Wind: NW 20-40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Cold.

AM Low: 7° High: 22°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:AM light snow. Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 17° High: 40°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media