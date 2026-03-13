Milwaukee Weather: Rain/snow and dangerous wind gusts
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
High Wind Warning until 4pm Friday for ALL of SE WI. Winter Storm Watch from 7pm Sat. to 4pm on Monday
MILWAUKEE - Rain with a brief mix of snow possible north of I-94 Friday morning, followed by a blast of powerful winds that could gust close to 60 mph behind the cold front Friday.
Attention then quickly turns to a potentially more impactful storm arriving Saturday night into Sunday. Confidence is growing that parts of Wisconsin could see significant snow, blowing snow, and even some ice. The bottom line is we’re heading into an active stretch of March weather with multiple hazards and travel impacts possible through early next week.
Today: High Wind Warning. Gusts 55-60mph. AM Rain/Snow.
High: 42°
Wind: WNW 25-35
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 28°
Wind: NW 3-7
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain/Snow/Mix late evening and overnight.
High: 38°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Winter Storm. Windy with snow/ice/rain likely.
AM Low: 34° High: 44°
Wind: NE 15-30
Monday: Winter Storm with strong wind, snow and blowing snow.
AM Low: 20° High: 24°
Wind: NW 20-40
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Cold.
AM Low: 7° High: 22°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:AM light snow. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 17° High: 40°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
