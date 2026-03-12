Milwaukee Weather: Early sun then rain/snow and wind

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday before rain moves in Thursday night followed by a blast of very gusty winds on Friday.

A strong low tracking through the Great Lakes will crank up a powerful low-level jet, meaning wind gusts could be the main headline Friday with a Wind Advisory in effect.

A few snow showers or even brief snow squalls are possible early Friday morning as the cold front moves through, along with the chance for some patchy freezing drizzle.

The bigger story, arrives this weekend as confidence grows that a strong storm could bring significant snow to the region Saturday night into Sunday. Exactly where is still uncertain due to storm track location of the freezing line.

Today: Partly sunny early then turning overcast. Chance of rain/snow evening and overnight.

High: 44°

Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Becoming windy.

Low: 36°

Wind: SW 10-20

Friday: Morning rain/snow showers. Very windy.

High: 42°

Wind: WNW 20-30

Saturday: Chance of light snow.

AM Low: 28° High: 38°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Rain, snow and wintry mix likely.

AM Low: 32° High: 40°

Wind: E 10-20

Monday: Cloudy with light snow showers.

AM Low: 18° High: 24°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 8° High: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

