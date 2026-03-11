Milwaukee Weather: Freezing drizzle AM, light snow PM

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Winter Weather Advisory Sheboygan & Fond du Lac counties from 1am to 1pm on Wednesday

Southern Wisconsin remains in an active late-winter pattern with several quick-hitting systems over the next several days. Early Wednesday brings a risk of freezing drizzle, followed by a brief burst of light snow.

Conditions quiet Thursday before a stronger storm Thursday night, bringing mainly rain and gusty winds into Friday. Winds could become the main impact Friday as strong winds aloft mix down behind the departing system.

Attention then turns to the weekend when another storm may bring widespread precipitation Saturday into Sunday, with the possibility of accumulating snow depending on the storm track.

Today: AM freezing drizzle. Midday/afternoon light snow.

High: 36°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Clear and colder.

Low: 26°

Wind: NW-W 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of rain/snow at late evening and overnight.

High: 44°

Wind: SSW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny, windy and chilly.

AM Low: 34° High: 42°

Wind: WNW 15-25

Saturday: Rain/snow likely.

AM Low: 26° High: 38°

Wind: SE 5-15

Sunday: Rain/snow likely.

AM Low: 32° High: 38°

Wind: NNE 15-30

Monday: AM light snow then mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 16° High: 26°

Wind: NW 15-25

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media