Milwaukee Weather: Rain and strong storms late Tuesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

An active stretch of weather is shaping up across southern Wisconsin over the next several days. Thunderstorms move in Tuesday evening, with a few stronger storms possible near the Illinois border. As colder air filters in overnight, rain will briefly transition to a mix of freezing rain and snow Wednesday morning before precipitation ends by early afternoon.

Another fast-moving system arrives Thursday night into Friday with rain and a little wintry mix possible, along with gusty winds. The pattern stays unsettled into the weekend with another storm system likely Saturday into Sunday, followed by a turn toward colder air early next week.

Today: Cloudy and cooler. Evening rain and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible.

High: 46°

Wind: NE 15-25

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms. Stronger to severe storms possible.

Low: 34°

Wind: NE 5-15

Wednesday: Morning rain and thunderstorms. PM wintry mix. Chilly.

High: 38°

Wind: NW 15-25

Thursday: Morning sun then more clouds and a chance of rain/snow overnight.

AM Low: 27° High: 46°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Early morning wintry mix then partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 44°

Wind: WNW 15-25

Saturday: Rain/Snow

AM Low: 30° High: 40°

Wind: SE 10-20

Sunday: Rain/Snow

AM Low: 32° High: 38°

Wind: NNW 15-25

6-day planner

