Milwaukee Weather: Rain and strong storms late Tuesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - An active stretch of weather is shaping up across southern Wisconsin over the next several days. Thunderstorms move in Tuesday evening, with a few stronger storms possible near the Illinois border. As colder air filters in overnight, rain will briefly transition to a mix of freezing rain and snow Wednesday morning before precipitation ends by early afternoon.
Another fast-moving system arrives Thursday night into Friday with rain and a little wintry mix possible, along with gusty winds. The pattern stays unsettled into the weekend with another storm system likely Saturday into Sunday, followed by a turn toward colder air early next week.
Today: Cloudy and cooler. Evening rain and thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms possible.
High: 46°
Wind: NE 15-25
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms. Stronger to severe storms possible.
Low: 34°
Wind: NE 5-15
Wednesday: Morning rain and thunderstorms. PM wintry mix. Chilly.
High: 38°
Wind: NW 15-25
Thursday: Morning sun then more clouds and a chance of rain/snow overnight.
AM Low: 27° High: 46°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Early morning wintry mix then partly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 44°
Wind: WNW 15-25
Saturday: Rain/Snow
AM Low: 30° High: 40°
Wind: SE 10-20
Sunday: Rain/Snow
AM Low: 32° High: 38°
Wind: NNW 15-25
