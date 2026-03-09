Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and possible record warmth

By
Published  March 9, 2026 4:42am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin starts the week on a spring-like note with temperatures pushing into the upper 60s Monday and potentially tying or breaking daily records.
That warmth does not last long as a developing Plains storm spreads rain into the region Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible.
Colder air wrapping into the system will gradually flip the precipitation to a wintry mix and light snow Wednesday, especially north of the I-94 corridor.
Any accumulation looks minor, but slushy roads could slow the Wednesday morning commute. After a brief midweek lull, the overall pattern stays active late Thursday and again during the upcoming weekend.

Today:    Sunny and warm. Breezy.
High:     68°
Wind:     SW 10-15

Tonight:  Becoming cloudy.
Low:      40°
Wind:     NE 3-5

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Severe storms possible.
High:     46°
Wind:     NE 5-15

Wednesday: Light rain and snow mix. Windy.
AM Low:   34°                   High:  38°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Thursday: Morning sun then more clouds. Rain ands now late evening and overnight.
AM Low:   27°                   High:  44°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Friday:   Morning showers and wintry mix then clearing.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  46°
Wind:     WNW 10-20

Saturday: Chance of rain/snow.
AM Low:   30°                   High:  42°
Wind:     WNW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee Bucks