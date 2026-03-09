Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and possible record warmth
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin starts the week on a spring-like note with temperatures pushing into the upper 60s Monday and potentially tying or breaking daily records.
That warmth does not last long as a developing Plains storm spreads rain into the region Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible.
Colder air wrapping into the system will gradually flip the precipitation to a wintry mix and light snow Wednesday, especially north of the I-94 corridor.
Any accumulation looks minor, but slushy roads could slow the Wednesday morning commute. After a brief midweek lull, the overall pattern stays active late Thursday and again during the upcoming weekend.
Today: Sunny and warm. Breezy.
High: 68°
Wind: SW 10-15
Tonight: Becoming cloudy.
Low: 40°
Wind: NE 3-5
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Severe storms possible.
High: 46°
Wind: NE 5-15
Wednesday: Light rain and snow mix. Windy.
AM Low: 34° High: 38°
Wind: NW 10-20
Thursday: Morning sun then more clouds. Rain ands now late evening and overnight.
AM Low: 27° High: 44°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Morning showers and wintry mix then clearing.
AM Low: 32° High: 46°
Wind: WNW 10-20
Saturday: Chance of rain/snow.
AM Low: 30° High: 42°
Wind: WNW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.