Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and possible record warmth

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin starts the week on a spring-like note with temperatures pushing into the upper 60s Monday and potentially tying or breaking daily records.

That warmth does not last long as a developing Plains storm spreads rain into the region Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible.

Colder air wrapping into the system will gradually flip the precipitation to a wintry mix and light snow Wednesday, especially north of the I-94 corridor.

Any accumulation looks minor, but slushy roads could slow the Wednesday morning commute. After a brief midweek lull, the overall pattern stays active late Thursday and again during the upcoming weekend.

Today: Sunny and warm. Breezy.

High: 68°

Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Becoming cloudy.

Low: 40°

Wind: NE 3-5

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms. Severe storms possible.

High: 46°

Wind: NE 5-15

Wednesday: Light rain and snow mix. Windy.

AM Low: 34° High: 38°

Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday: Morning sun then more clouds. Rain ands now late evening and overnight.

AM Low: 27° High: 44°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Morning showers and wintry mix then clearing.

AM Low: 32° High: 46°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Saturday: Chance of rain/snow.

AM Low: 30° High: 42°

Wind: WNW 5-10

