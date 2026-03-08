Milwaukee Weather: Windy, sunny, and warmer Sunday!
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny morning with temps in the low to mid 30s.
Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer on Sunday with a highs near 60F.
Getting even warmer on Monday with mostly sunny skies, windy, and highs in the upper 60s!
Cooling down the second half of the week. Watching for rain/storms Tuesday night with a wintry mix possible Wednesday.
Today: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer.
High: 60°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy.
Low: 46°
Wind: SW 10-15
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer.
High: 68°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance for PM t-storms.
AM Low: 40° High: 50°
Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy, cool and windy. Chance rain/snow.
AM Low: 33° High: 37°
Wind: N 15-20
Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 24° High: 42°
Wind: WSW 10-15
Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Chance for morning showers.
AM Low: 32° High: 45°
Wind: W 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.