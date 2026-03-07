Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy and windy with cooling temperatures
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
A few morning showers on Saturday, otherwise windy with mostly cloudy skies.
Falling temperatures through Saturday with temps in the 40s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny, windy and warmer on Sunday with a high around 60.
Daylight saving begins 2AM Sunday. Make sure to turn your clocks forward one hour Saturday night.
The warmest day of the week will be Monday with high temps in the mid to upper 60s! We cool down Tuesday with the chance of rain/storms and a rain/snow mix on Wednesday.
Today: Few morning showers. Windy with falling temperatures into the 40s.
High: 58°
Wind: W 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. T-Storms after 11pm, some could be severe.
Low: 34°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer.
High: 60°
Wind: SW 15-25
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.
AM Low: 46° High: 67°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance for PM t-storms.
AM Low: 38° High: 51°
Wind: NE 10-20
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance rain/snow.
AM Low: 34° High: 40°
Wind: NW 10-15
Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool.
AM Low: 25° High: 41°
Wind: S 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.