Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy and windy with cooling temperatures

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A few morning showers on Saturday, otherwise windy with mostly cloudy skies.

Falling temperatures through Saturday with temps in the 40s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny, windy and warmer on Sunday with a high around 60.

Daylight saving begins 2AM Sunday. Make sure to turn your clocks forward one hour Saturday night.

The warmest day of the week will be Monday with high temps in the mid to upper 60s! We cool down Tuesday with the chance of rain/storms and a rain/snow mix on Wednesday.

Today: Few morning showers. Windy with falling temperatures into the 40s.

High: 58°

Wind: W 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. T-Storms after 11pm, some could be severe.

Low: 34°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer.

High: 60°

Wind: SW 15-25

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm.

AM Low: 46° High: 67°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance for PM t-storms.

AM Low: 38° High: 51°

Wind: NE 10-20

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance rain/snow.

AM Low: 34° High: 40°

Wind: NW 10-15

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool.

AM Low: 25° High: 41°

Wind: S 5-15



