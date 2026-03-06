Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, thunderstorms likely
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
Dense Fog Advisory until March 6, 09:00 AM
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin starts Friday with dense fog and quickly transitions into an active weather day as a warm front lifts north.
Showers and thunderstorms arrive in the morning, followed by a second round Friday evening that could produce strong to severe storms with hail, gusty winds and even a tornado risk.
Rainfall totals around an inch or more may lead to standing water since the ground is still partially frozen.
Behind the system, Saturday turns cooler with falling temperatures while Sunday and Monday look quieter but still mild for early March. Another system moves in Tuesday before cooler air arrives by midweek.
Today: Rain and thunderstorms likely both AM and PM. Risk of severe storms.
High: 58°
Wind: S 5-15
Tonight: Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Warm.
Low: 56°
Wind: SW 10-15
Saturday: Morning rain and storms the clearly and cooling. Windy.
High: 60°
Wind: WSW 15-25
Sunday: Sunny. Mild.
AM Low: 35° High: 60°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 64°
Wind: W 10-20
Tuesday: Rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms late date.
AM Low: 38° High: 52°
Wind: E 5-15
Wednesday: Chance of light rain possibly mixed with snow at times.
AM Low: 36° High: 44°
Wind: NW 10-20
6-day planner
