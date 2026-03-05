Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, storm coming Friday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Low clouds and fog are the big story across southern Wisconsin through early Friday as easterly winds off Lake Michigan keep visibility reduced and skies gray.
Conditions begin to change Friday as a warm front lifts north and pulls in a much milder air mass along with widespread rain and thunderstorms.
Some storms Friday evening could briefly become strong, especially if temperatures warm enough to break the cap and allow storms to become surface based.
Behind the system, temperatures stay well above normal through the weekend and into early next week with highs climbing into the 60s and possibly approaching 70 Monday.
Today: 40 Lake. Foggy day. Rain showers.
High: 44°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Overcast.
Low: 38°
Wind: E/SE 3-5
Friday: AM Fog. Rain and thunderstorms likely. Slight chance of strong storms.
High: 62°
Wind: SSE 10-20
Saturday: Early AM storms. Partly sunny PM. Windy. Falling temperatures.
AM Low: 60° High: 60°
Wind: WSW 15-25
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy and warm.
AM Low: 36° High: 60°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy and warm.
AM Low: 46° High: 68°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tuesday: Rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 42° High: 56°
Wind: WSW 10-20
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.