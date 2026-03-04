Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, rain arrives by Thursday morning
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Dense Fog Advisory until March 4, 09:00 AM CST
Southern Wisconsin starts Wednesday with fog and low clouds before improving Wednesday afternoon.
Rain chances increase again Wednesday night and continue through Thursday as a weak system moves through the Midwest.
A stronger storm system arrives Friday, bringing widespread rain, embedded thunderstorms and very mild temperatures in the 50s to 60s.
A cold front sweeps through Saturday morning with lingering showers possible before conditions gradually improve.
Mild southwest winds return Sunday into early next week before another system approaches with rain chances by Tuesday.
Today: 42 Lake. AM Dense Fog. Partly sunny. Showers arrive overnight.
High: 48°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Tonight: Becoming overcast. Chance of showers after midnight.
Low: 36°
Wind: NE 3-5
Thursday: Rain likely.
High: 44°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Rain likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 38° High: 62°
Wind: S 10-20
Saturday: Morning rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon.
AM Low: 46° High: 58°
Wind: NW 15-25
Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm.
AM Low: 35° High: 60°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Mostly sunny. Warm.
AM Low: 42° High: 64°
Wind: SW 15-25
6-day planner
