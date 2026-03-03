Milwaukee Weather: Early freezing rain possible, big warm-up ahead

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A brief window of light freezing rain is possible early Tuesday morning, but any glaze should melt quickly after sunrise. After that, temperatures trend well above normal with quiet weather through most of Wednesday. Rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible and measurable rainfall likely.

The most impactful system arrives Friday into Saturday with widespread rain, a risk of thunderstorms and highs in the 50s to possibly low 60s.

Mild air lingers into Sunday before a dry cold front passes Sunday night, setting up quieter conditions for Monday.

Today: Early morning showers possibly mixed with freezing rain. Mostly cloudy.

High: 44°

Wind: SE/NE 3-7

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 32°

Wind: VAR Light

Wednesday: Early morning fog possible then partly sunny.

High: 48°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Thursday: Rain likely.

AM Low: 36° High: 44°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Rain likely with a slight risk of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 38° High: 58°

Wind: SE 10-15

Saturday: Morning rain and slight risk of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 53° High: 60°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm.

AM Low: 38° High: 62°

Wind: SW 10-15

