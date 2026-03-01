Milwaukee Weather: Flurries lakeside Sunday, rainy mid to late week

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Lake effect flurries and light snow possible at times this morning, otherwise partly sunny today with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Cold again tonight with temperatures dropping to low 20s, then we climb back into the 30s and 40s Monday with sunshine.

More active the rest of the week with a chance of showers from Tuesday into Friday.

A lake breeze will keep of range of temperatures in the forecast this week, but we all gradually climb to near 60 Friday.

Today: Flurries lakeside, partly sunny elsewhere. Colder.

High: 28°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds. Cold.

Low: 22°

Wind: SE 3-5

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 38°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

AM Low: 32° High: 38°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 34° High: 42°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 36° High: 42°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

AM Low: 38° High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

