Milwaukee Weather: Flurries lakeside Sunday, rainy mid to late week
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Lake effect flurries and light snow possible at times this morning, otherwise partly sunny today with temperatures in the upper 20s.
Cold again tonight with temperatures dropping to low 20s, then we climb back into the 30s and 40s Monday with sunshine.
More active the rest of the week with a chance of showers from Tuesday into Friday.
A lake breeze will keep of range of temperatures in the forecast this week, but we all gradually climb to near 60 Friday.
Today: Flurries lakeside, partly sunny elsewhere. Colder.
High: 28°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds. Cold.
Low: 22°
Wind: SE 3-5
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 38°
Wind: SE 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.
AM Low: 32° High: 38°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 34° High: 42°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 36° High: 42°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.
AM Low: 38° High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X