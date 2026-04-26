Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny, mild but cooler lakeside

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s lakeside to low 60s inland.

Clouds increase Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain is likely early Monday.

A slight break in activity is possible during the early afternoon. Then there is potential for strong to severe storms late afternoon and evening hours.

Heavy rain could cause flood issues. Calmer the rest of the week but cooler.

Today: 57 Lake. Partly Sunny.

High: 63°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance rain late.

Low: 47°

Wind: SE 10-15

Monday: 61 Lake. Morning rain likely with a chance of strong thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Windy.

High: 67°

Wind: SE 10-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 49° High: 61°

Wind: W 10-15

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 56°

Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower.

AM Low: 38° High: 55°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 53°

Wind: N 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media