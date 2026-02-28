Milwaukee Weather: Light snow Saturday, colder weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Snow showers out west are moving slowly, but still expect periods of light snow in SE WI from mid-morning into the early evening.

Accumulation looks light, with a few inches possible in spots, especially north of Milwaukee.

It'll be a cooler weekend with temperatures both days in the 20s, then we jump back into the 30s and 40s next week.

Rain showers and some wintry mix expected by early next week, with a rainy trend through at least Thursday.

Today: Light snow. A few inches of accumulation possible. Colder.

High: 30°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 20°

Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold.

High: 26°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 20° High: 36°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and wintry mix.

AM Low: 32° High: 36°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain showers.

AM Low: 32° High: 42°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

AM Low: 36° High: 45°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media