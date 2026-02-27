Milwaukee Weather -Cool morning, windy and warm day

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Patchy morning frost and temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Partly sunny, windy and warm on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Very windy with gusts near 30mph.

Snow is likely on Saturday between 7am-7pm. There will be a narrow band of 1-3" of snow, possibly along and north of the I-94 corridor. Highs in the 20s.

Partly sunny and cold on Sunday, lows in the teens and highs in the 20s. Cold on Monday morning, otherwise warming up through mid-week. Highs in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Partly sunny, windy and warm.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 10-25

Tonight: Breezy and partly cloudy.

Low: 25°

Wind: NW 10-15

Saturday: Snow likely from 7am-7pm. Cold.

High: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 16° High: 26°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny. Cold morning.

AM Low: 19° High: 35°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for rain/snow.

AM Low: 26° High: 41°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance for rain at night.

AM Low: 28° High: 46°

Wind: ESE 5-10

