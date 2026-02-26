Milwaukee Weather: Warming late week, weekend flip coming
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We’re starting quiet and seasonably cool, but don’t get too comfortable; this pattern is about to flip. Thursday rebounds nicely with highs pushing around 40 and dry skies holding strong.
Friday is the headliner with gusty southwest winds and temperatures surging into the upper 50s and flirting with 60 degrees.
Then comes the hard reset, as a cold front Friday night sets up a narrow band of accumulating snow Saturday, likely along and south of I-94, though placement could change.
Arctic air settles in Saturday night before we turn active again early next week with more temperature swings and another system by Tuesday or Thursday depending on how the pattern phases.
Today: Mostly to partly sunny. Seasonally mild.
High: 40°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 32°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny early then a few more clouds. Breezy and warm.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 10-20
Saturday: Chance of light s now. Around 1" possible in some areas.
AM Low: 27° High: 32°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 16° High: 28°
Wind: NE 5-15
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 19° High: 32°
Wind: E 5-10
Tuesday: Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 25° High: 42°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
