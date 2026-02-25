Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Wednesday, 50s Friday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Brisk northwest winds and a few early flurries give way to clearing skies and colder air midweek, with lows dropping into the teens Wednesday night.
Thursday stays quiet for most of southern Wisconsin, though a weak disturbance could bring spotty flurries mainly north of Madison toward West Bend.
Friday turns sharply milder and breezy, with highs climbing into the 50s ahead of a cold front.
Behind that front, temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s this weekend, with a couple chances for light snow depending on storm track.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Wind speeds ease in the afternoon.
High: 30°
Wind: WNW 10-20
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 17°
Wind: NW-SW 3-7
Thursday: Morning sunshine then a few more clouds.
High: 40°
Wind: WSW 5-15
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm.
AM Low: 32° High: 54°
Wind: SW 10-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Cooler.
AM Low: 27° High: 32°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow.
AM Low: 18° High: 28°
Wind: NE 5-15
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 20° High: 34°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.