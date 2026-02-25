Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Wednesday, 50s Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Brisk northwest winds and a few early flurries give way to clearing skies and colder air midweek, with lows dropping into the teens Wednesday night.

Thursday stays quiet for most of southern Wisconsin, though a weak disturbance could bring spotty flurries mainly north of Madison toward West Bend.

Friday turns sharply milder and breezy, with highs climbing into the 50s ahead of a cold front.

Behind that front, temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s this weekend, with a couple chances for light snow depending on storm track.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Wind speeds ease in the afternoon.

High: 30°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 17°

Wind: NW-SW 3-7

Thursday: Morning sunshine then a few more clouds.

High: 40°

Wind: WSW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm.

AM Low: 32° High: 54°

Wind: SW 10-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Cooler.

AM Low: 27° High: 32°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow.

AM Low: 18° High: 28°

Wind: NE 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 20° High: 34°

Wind: E 5-10

