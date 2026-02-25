Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Wednesday, 50s Friday

By
Published  February 25, 2026 4:38am CST
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Brisk northwest winds and a few early flurries give way to clearing skies and colder air midweek, with lows dropping into the teens Wednesday night.
Thursday stays quiet for most of southern Wisconsin, though a weak disturbance could bring spotty flurries mainly north of Madison toward West Bend.
Friday turns sharply milder and breezy, with highs climbing into the 50s ahead of a cold front.
Behind that front, temperatures fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s this weekend, with a couple chances for light snow depending on storm track.

Today:    Partly to mostly sunny. Wind speeds ease in the afternoon.
High:     30°
Wind:     WNW 10-20

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:      17°
Wind:     NW-SW 3-7

Thursday: Morning sunshine then a few more clouds.
High:     40°
Wind:     WSW 5-15

Friday:   Partly sunny, breezy and warm.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  54°
Wind:     SW 10-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Cooler.
AM Low:   27°                   High:  32°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow.
AM Low:   18°                   High:  28°
Wind:     NE 5-15

Monday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   20°                   High:  34°
Wind:     E 5-10

6-day planner

