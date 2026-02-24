Milwaukee Weather - Windy with rain and snow this afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Windy on Tuesday and warmer with highs in the upper 30s.

Snow moves in after 2pm (possibly some rain mixed in). This will impact the evening commute with low visibility. Around 0.5" of snow is possible with a quick-moving band from northwest to southeast.

Another system could clip mainly areas south of Milwaukee late on Wednesday night, but that track is still a bit unclear.

A big warm-up into the 50s on Friday and very windy.

Today: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer. Rain to snow in the afternoon and early evening.

High: 37°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Blustery with decreasing clouds.

Low: 20°

Wind: NW 15-25

Wednesday:Mostly sunny. Blustery and cool.

High: 29°

Wind: NW 10-20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries.

AM Low: 18° High: 35°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny, windy and warm.

AM Low: 28° High: 52°

Wind: SW 15-25

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance for snow.

AM Low: 29° High: 31°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler.

AM Low: 15° High: 26°

Wind: NE 5-10



