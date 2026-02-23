Milwaukee Weather - Blustery Monday with added sunshine

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Monday morning wind chills: 0 to -5. Becoming partly cloudy on Monday with the strongest winds in the morning. Chilly with an afternoon high in the mid-20s.

Snow chances return on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon/evening. A few tenths of an inch are possible with a windy high in the upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy and cooler again on Wednesday with high sin the upper 20s. Snow chances return Wednesday night into Thursday.

Warming up near 50F on Friday before a big cool down by the weekend.

Today: AM Wind Chill: 0 to -5. Becoming partly sunny. Not as windy by afternoon.

High: 25°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 18°

Wind: S 5

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer. Chance for snow, especially afternoon/night.

High: 39°

Wind: S 15-25

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance for snow at night.

AM Low: 19° High: 28°

Wind: W 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and blustery with a chance for snow.

AM Low: 20° High: 35°

Wind: NE 10-15

Friday: Partly sunny, blustery and warmer.

AM Low: 25° High: 50°

Wind: SW 10-25

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 39°

Wind: NW 5-10

