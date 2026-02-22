Milwaukee Weather -Blustery and cold with the chance of snow

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Light flurries and snow showers on Sunday. Morning temps in the teens and low-20s with wind chills in the single digits.

Mostly cloudy and windy on Sunday with a slight chance for snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s with afternoon wind chills in the teens during the afternoon.

Blustery conditions continue into the start of Monday with wind chills -5F to 5F. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-20s by the afternoon.

Warming up on Tuesday into the upper 30s with a chance for snow. Some accumulation possible later in the day. Another system will bring a chance for snow on Wednesday night.

Today: Mostly cloudy and windy with a slight chance for snow showers.

High: 24°

Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Cloudy and blustery with a slight chance for snow.

Low: 15°

Wind: N 10-20

Monday: Partly cloudy, blustery and cool.

High: 25°

Wind: N 10-20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, blustery but warmer. Chance for snow, mainly at night.

AM Low: 18° High: 39°

Wind: S 10-20

Wednesday:Partly cloudy with a chance for snow at night.

AM Low: 25° High: 33°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for snow in the morning.

AM Low: 21° High: 34°

Wind: NE 5-15

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer.

AM Low: 25° High: 45°

Wind: SW 5-10

