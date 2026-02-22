Milwaukee Weather -Blustery and cold with the chance of snow
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Light flurries and snow showers on Sunday. Morning temps in the teens and low-20s with wind chills in the single digits.
Mostly cloudy and windy on Sunday with a slight chance for snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s with afternoon wind chills in the teens during the afternoon.
Blustery conditions continue into the start of Monday with wind chills -5F to 5F. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-20s by the afternoon.
Warming up on Tuesday into the upper 30s with a chance for snow. Some accumulation possible later in the day. Another system will bring a chance for snow on Wednesday night.
Today: Mostly cloudy and windy with a slight chance for snow showers.
High: 24°
Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Cloudy and blustery with a slight chance for snow.
Low: 15°
Wind: N 10-20
Monday: Partly cloudy, blustery and cool.
High: 25°
Wind: N 10-20
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, blustery but warmer. Chance for snow, mainly at night.
AM Low: 18° High: 39°
Wind: S 10-20
Wednesday:Partly cloudy with a chance for snow at night.
AM Low: 25° High: 33°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for snow in the morning.
AM Low: 21° High: 34°
Wind: NE 5-15
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer.
AM Low: 25° High: 45°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
