Milwaukee Weather - Blustery and cold with the chance of snow

By
Published  February 22, 2026 6:38am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Light flurries and snow showers on Sunday. Morning temps in the teens and low-20s with wind chills in the single digits.
Mostly cloudy and windy on Sunday with a slight chance for snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s with afternoon wind chills in the teens during the afternoon.
Blustery conditions continue into the start of Monday with wind chills -5F to 5F. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-20s by the afternoon.
Warming up on Tuesday into the upper 30s with a chance for snow. Some accumulation possible later in the day. Another system will bring a chance for snow on Wednesday night.

Today:    Mostly cloudy and windy with a slight chance for snow showers.
High:     24°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Tonight:  Cloudy and blustery with a slight chance for snow.
Low:      15°
Wind:     N 10-20

Monday:   Partly cloudy, blustery and cool.
High:     25°
Wind:     N 10-20

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, blustery but warmer. Chance for snow, mainly at night.
AM Low:   18°                   High:  39°
Wind:     S 10-20

Wednesday:Partly cloudy with a chance for snow at night.
AM Low:   25°                   High:  33°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for snow in the morning.
AM Low:   21°                   High:  34°
Wind:     NE 5-15

Friday:   Partly cloudy and warmer.
AM Low:   25°                   High:  45°
Wind:     SW 5-10

