Milwaukee Weather - Increasing clouds with chance of snow tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds through the day. High temps in the low 30s.

Light snow is possible, especially near the lake, Saturday night into Sunday. Amounts half an inch or less. Lows in the lower 20s.

Stronger winds pick up Sunday into Monday with gusts near 30mph. Wind chills will range from the single digits to teens.

More active next week with rounds of snow and wintry mix Tuesday night through Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance light snow at night.

High: 33°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy. Chance of light snow.

Low: 22°

Wind: NW 10-20

Sunday: Lingering light snow. Cloudy and blustery.

High: 28°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Partly cloudy and windy.

AM Low: 17° High: 27°

Wind: N 10-20

Tuesday: Cloudy.

AM Low: 18° High: 37°

Wind: S 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain/snow mix.

AM Low: 27° High: 40°

Wind: NW 5-15

Thursday: Chance of snow showers.

AM Low: 23° High: 33°

Wind: NE 5-10



