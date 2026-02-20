Milwaukee Weather: Wind advisory Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Wind Advisory in effect from February 20, 06:00 AM until 3:00 PM

Low pressure exits Friday with snow tapering from west to east by Friday afternoon, followed by gusty west to northwest winds and gradual clearing later in the day.

Saturday remains breezy and slightly below normal as northwest flow holds, with a chance for scattered flurries, especially Saturday night into early Sunday.

High pressure builds in Sunday into Monday, bringing quieter weather and seasonably cool temperatures.

By Tuesday into Wednesday, winds turn southerly ahead of a weak Northern Plains clipper, allowing temperatures to moderate with only light rain or snow chances and limited accumulation potential.

Today: Rain changing to snow. Windy.

High: 40°

Wind: W 20-40

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Low: 28°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36°

Wind: NW 5-15

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a slight chance of snow showers.

AM Low: 24° High: 32°

Wind: NW 15-25

Monday: Partly sunny and cool.

AM Low: 19° High: 30°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 19° High: 38°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain/snow.

AM Low: 32° High: 40°

Wind: NW 5-15

