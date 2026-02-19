Milwaukee Weather: Rain/snow late day
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays mild Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s before a strong Colorado low moves in late afternoon.
Rain develops later Thursday and Thursday night, with a west-to-east changeover to light snow late tonight into early Friday. Accumulations look minor near Lake Michigan, but areas near Madison could pick up 1 to 3 inches.
Gusty northwest winds arrive as the system exits Friday morning, ushering temperatures back toward seasonal norms for the weekend.
After a few flurry chances Saturday night into Sunday, attention turns to a fast-moving clipper Tuesday night into Wednesday, though track uncertainty keeps precipitation type in question.
Today: 42 Lake. Morning sun then more clouds. Showers becoming steady rain after 6p. Slight risk of thunderstorms overnight.
High: 50°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Tonight: Rain/Snow
Low: 36°
Wind: NE 3-7
Friday: AM rain/snow. Windy.
High: 40°
Wind: W 15-25
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible late day.
AM Low: 26° High: 38°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers.
AM Low: 23° High: 32°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 20° High: 30°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 21° High: 38°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.