Milwaukee Weather: Rain/snow late day

By
Published  February 19, 2026 4:56am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays mild Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s before a strong Colorado low moves in late afternoon.
Rain develops later Thursday and Thursday night, with a west-to-east changeover to light snow late tonight into early Friday. Accumulations look minor near Lake Michigan, but areas near Madison could pick up 1 to 3 inches.
Gusty northwest winds arrive as the system exits Friday morning, ushering temperatures back toward seasonal norms for the weekend.
After a few flurry chances Saturday night into Sunday, attention turns to a fast-moving clipper Tuesday night into Wednesday, though track uncertainty keeps precipitation type in question.

Today:    42 Lake. Morning sun then more clouds. Showers becoming steady rain after 6p. Slight risk of thunderstorms overnight.
High:     50°
Wind:     ENE 5-10

Tonight:  Rain/Snow
Low:      36°
Wind:     NE 3-7

Friday:   AM rain/snow. Windy.
High:     40°
Wind:     W 15-25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible late day.
AM Low:   26°                   High:  38°
Wind:     WNW 5-15

Sunday:   Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers.
AM Low:   23°                   High:  32°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Monday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   20°                   High:  30°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
AM Low:   21°                   High:  38°
Wind:     S 5-10 

6-day planner

