Milwaukee Weather: Rain/snow late day

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin stays mild Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s before a strong Colorado low moves in late afternoon.

Rain develops later Thursday and Thursday night, with a west-to-east changeover to light snow late tonight into early Friday. Accumulations look minor near Lake Michigan, but areas near Madison could pick up 1 to 3 inches.

Gusty northwest winds arrive as the system exits Friday morning, ushering temperatures back toward seasonal norms for the weekend.

After a few flurry chances Saturday night into Sunday, attention turns to a fast-moving clipper Tuesday night into Wednesday, though track uncertainty keeps precipitation type in question.

Today: 42 Lake. Morning sun then more clouds. Showers becoming steady rain after 6p. Slight risk of thunderstorms overnight.

High: 50°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Tonight: Rain/Snow

Low: 36°

Wind: NE 3-7

Friday: AM rain/snow. Windy.

High: 40°

Wind: W 15-25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible late day.

AM Low: 26° High: 38°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers.

AM Low: 23° High: 32°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 20° High: 30°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 21° High: 38°

Wind: S 5-10

