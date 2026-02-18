Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re squeezing just about every season into the next few days across southern Wisconsin. Early morning rain Wednesday then we clear out quickly and surge into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday features a strong southwest wind that could gust over 40 mph. Along with that comes an elevated fire weather concern in the afternoon.

Another system rolls on Thursday, starting as rain before colder air wraps in. That colder air could flip some of us, especially western Wisconsin, over to light snow on the backside Friday, depending on the exact track. By the weekend, we’re back to more seasonable 30s, with quieter but cooler conditions settling in.

Today: Rain ends by 7am. Sunny, windy and warm.

High: 62°

Wind: WSW 15-25

Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.

Low: 37°

Wind: SW 3-5

Thursday: 46 Lake. Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

High: 54°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: AM rain/snow mix, chance of light snow PM.

AM Low: 36° High: 40°

Wind: W 15-25

Saturday: Partly sunny. Light snow possible Saturday night.

AM Low: 24° High: 36°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Sunday: Slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 25° High: 34°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 19° High: 30°

Wind: NW 5-10

