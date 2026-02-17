Milwaukee Weather: Rain and a chance of thunder

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

While we will be cooler Tuesday, we’re still running well above normal through Thursday, which is impressive for mid-February in Wisconsin.

A widespread round of rain moves in Tuesday night with light rain and even a few rumbles of thunder.

Wednesday dries out quickly with a dry slot and some deep mixing, sending temps near 60 degrees, but it’ll be breezy with southwest gusts over 35 mph.

Another system arrives Thursday into Friday with rain transitioning to light snow, and the exact track will determine whether northwest Wisconsin gets clipped with measurable accumulation.

Today: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Rain arriving in the evening.

High: 52°

Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Rain. Slight risk of thunderstorms.

Low: 42°

Wind: SE-SW 5-10

Wednesday: Early morning rain showers then drying up and clearing.

High: 60°

Wind: W 15-20

Thursday: Mostly sunny morning with rain becoming likely by the evening and overnight.

AM Low: 35° High: 50°

Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Friday: Chance of light rain and snow.

AM Low: 35° High: 40°

Wind: W 10-20

Saturday: Partly Sunny

AM Low: 27° High: 36°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 23° High: 32°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

