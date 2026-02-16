Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and 60s, cool down late week
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin stays in a spring-preview pattern through midweek, with highs running 10 to 20+ degrees above normal and many spots near 60 Monday.
A weak cold front slides through Monday evening, but moisture is limited, so most areas stay dry. The more impactful system arrives Tuesday night into early Wednesday, bringing widespread rain and even a few rumbles of thunder.
After a brief lull Wednesday into early Thursday, another low moves on Thursday night into Friday with rain likely transitioning to light snow as colder air wraps in.
By the weekend, high pressure builds back in and temperatures settle closer to seasonal norms.
Today: Mostly sunny with a few more clouds late day. Breezy. Warm.
High: 62°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Becoming cloudy.
Low: 34°
Wind: NE 3-7
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain arriving late evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. 42-44 LAKE
High: 50°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday: Morning rain showers. Mostly sunny afternoon.
AM Low: 42° High: 58°
Wind: SW 15-20
Thursday: Mostly sunny morning with rain becoming likely by the evening and overnight.
AM Low: 35° High: 48°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Chance of light rain and snow.
AM Low: 34° High: 40°
Wind: W 10-20
Saturday: Slight chance of snow showers.
AM Low: 26° High: 36°
Wind: NW 5-15
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.