Milwaukee Weather: Staying warm, rain on the way

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We’re in the middle of a February warm stretch, with highs running 10 to 20+ degrees above normal through Wednesday and even a shot at 60 in southern Wisconsin Monday.

A cold front slips through Monday night, knocking temperatures back a bit Tuesday, especially near Lake Michigan, but we stay relatively mild.

The bigger story arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, when widespread rain moves in and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Another system late Thursday into Friday brings more precipitation chances, and this one could flip from rain to snow depending on track and timing. By next weekend, colder air settles back in and winter reminds us it’s not done yet.

Today: Sunny and mild.

High: 52°

Wind: W/S 5-10

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 32°

Wind: SW 3-7

Monday: Mostly sunny. Warm.

High: 60°

Wind: SW/NE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Rain starting in the evening.

AM Low: 35° High: 46°

Wind: E/SE 10-15

Wednesday:Morning light rain the a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 40° High: 56°

Wind: S/W 5-10

Thursday: PM rain showers.

AM Low: 36° High: 46°

Wind: SW/W 10-15

Friday: AM rain showers.

AM Low: 30° High: 38°

Wind: NW 5-10





